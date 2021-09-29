Here are five of the best spas in Lancashire

NEXT WEEK: Lancashire recommends... pumpkin patches. Any suggestions? Email [email protected]
1.
Ribby Hall Village Spa Hotel, Ribby Road, Wrea Green, near Blackpool
The Ribby Hall Village Spa Hotel is an adult-only luxury escape set in more than 100 acres of beautiful Lancashire countryside.
Their philosophy is simple; they want you to enjoy feeling relaxed and indulged.
And to achieve this, the award-winning spa offers a large number of treatments - from facial treatments to body treatments, health and wellness alternative therapies, and not forgetting the finishing touches. With so much on offer you really will be spoilt for choice.
To see their full range and to browse other packages and spa breaks, visit the website at https://www.ribbyhall.co.uk/the-spa-hotel/welcome-to-the-spa-hotel
2.
Boutique 10, 96 Hough Lane, Leyland, near Preston
Boutique 10 in Leyland town centre offers a huge range of beauty treatments, hair options and much more. There is something for everyone and all tastes on their extensive list of pamper favourites, including massage, make-up options, waxes, hair colouring and nail treatments.
To find out more visit their website at https://boutique10.book.app/
3.
Flame Urban Spa, Garstang Road, Preston
Established for more than 10 years, Flame Urban Spa is a popular hair and beauty salon.
Once a gentleman’s residence, this magnificent four storey building stands proud at the busy junction of Garstang Road and Blackpool Road.
The hairdressing salon is situated on the ground floor and the serene beauty treatment rooms on the second floor.
Visit www.flamespa.co.uk/
4.
Reflection Hair & Beauty, Unit 3, 60a Preston Road, Chorley
Reflection is a family-run hair and beauty salon in Chorley providing various hair and beauty treatments. They offer hair cut and colouring services, perms and Olaplex treatments. For beauty, they offer waxing, nail services, lash and brow tinting and massages.