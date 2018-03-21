News

News

Headlines More Headlines >>

Blackpool’s own Coleen Nolan goes the Full Monty to beat cancer

Arts
The posters that were placed on trees and lampposts around Penwortham

Pervert’s face used on poster warning

Crime
The fraudsters ask victims to confirm/provide their bank account details

Warning over phone call-barring scam

Business
Changes to car tax will make charges based on CO2 emissions

Diesel tax, benefits & five other law changes you need to know about in 2018

Business

Column: Potent symbols of unity

News

Top tips on how to survive the clock going forward

Health

"This will be Blackpool's greatest season ever!"

Business
Icon nestles in the shadow of the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

New Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster Icon powers up for the first time

Business
Isobel Farey, 11, who lives in Fleetwood and attends Millfield High School won the Janet and David McVitie Memorial Trophy comedy poem or prose passage aged 11 and under section at the Lytham St Annes Festival of Performing Arts

Getting arty for bumper Lytham St Annes Festival

News

Transport More Transport >>

Diesel tax, benefits & five other law changes you need to know about in 2018

Business
The road has been partially blocked in both directions at the junction of Back Lane.

Delays after crash on Fleetwood Road

Transport
A yellow warning of ice has been issued

Gritters in action tonight after yellow warning of ice for the north west

Environment
The list of withheld registrations includes combinations which should never be seen on the roads

These are some of the number plates the DVLA has banned in 2018

Transport
Stricklands Lane has been closed

Road closed after car crashes into gas main in Stalmine

Transport

Crime More Crime >>

Pervert’s face used on poster warning

Crime
The fraudsters ask victims to confirm/provide their bank account details

Warning over phone call-barring scam

Business
Barcelonas famous Sagrada Familia

Daredevil who climbed The Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach tackles Spanish landmark

Crime
Blackpool magistrates court

Noise row sparked attack on deaf man in Fleetwood

Crime

Education More Education >>

Getting arty for bumper Lytham St Annes Festival

News
Dyscalculia - number blindness- is an under-estimated problem

Numbers can cause a host of problems for schoolchildren

Education
Today's meeting is at County Hall, Preston

County Council's children's services still under scrutiny

News
Members of Preston's Gujarat Hindu Society looking forward to marking their Golden Milestone

Golden year for Preston's Gujarat Hindu Society

News
Central library

An important resource or on brink of redundancy?

News

Business More Business >>

Warning over phone call-barring scam

Business
Changes to car tax will make charges based on CO2 emissions

Diesel tax, benefits & five other law changes you need to know about in 2018

Business
Blackpool Pleasure Beach and Visit Blackpool's season launch for 2018

"This will be Blackpool's greatest season ever!"

Business
Icon nestles in the shadow of the Big One at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

New Blackpool Pleasure Beach rollercoaster Icon powers up for the first time

Business

Politics More Politics >>

County Council's children's services still under scrutiny

News

Security minister promises to use ‘full force’ on those responsible for poison attack on ex-Russian spy

News
l

Minister pleges to cut working hours for teachers in bid to tackle staff shortages

Politics
Victims are cyber crime are being urged to report it to police

Minister suggests calling time on children’s use of social media

Politics
Angie Ridgwell

Lancashire County Council to raid rainy day cash in funds crisis

News

Environment More Environment >>

Gritters in action tonight after yellow warning of ice for the north west

Environment
Protests at the site yesterday

JIG AT THE RIG: 'Mass dance-off' at Cuadrilla's fracking site in Preston New Road

News
Lancashire water workers in pensions dispute

Lancashire water workers in pensions dispute

News
Getting to the root of the green renaissance

Getting to the root of the green renaissance...

News

Health More Health >>

Blackpool’s own Coleen Nolan goes the Full Monty to beat cancer

Arts
Does losing an hours sleep leave you wiped out?

Top tips on how to survive the clock going forward

Health
Derek Cartwright is 'retiring' from his role, the ambulance service has confirmed

Ambulance chief to retire - weeks after service is branded a 'shambles'

Health

Sensory room is unveiled at Blackpool care home

News
Have a happy day

What makes you happy on this special day?

News