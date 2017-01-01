Fleetwood Weekly News

Tailbacks on the M6 after crash involving multiple vehicles

Transport
Silence on Lancashire County Council's health contract with Virgin

Silence on Lancashire County Council's health contract with Virgin

News
The Preesall site planned for Halites gas storage

‘Sea life threatened by brine discharge’ in the sea off Fleetwood

News
Branson urged to meet unions over Virgin West Coast pay row as strikes loom

News

Ireland-based Ryanair pilots to strike five days before Christmas

Business

Enormous televisions and reclining chairs recommended in fight against man flu

Health

Full moons can increase likelihood of fatal motor bike crashes

Transport
Peppa Pig is broadcast in more than 180 countries

Peppa Pig blamed for 'inappropriate use of Primary Care Services'

Arts
#TheGreatBTHKnit

Trust Knit and Natter group helps with appeal

News

Uwe Rosler

Fleetwood chairman's generosity is just the ticket for Rosler

Fleetwood Town
Hereford fans clearing the snow at Edgar Street. Photo credit Hereford FC.

Hereford fans face floodlit battle with the snow to ensure Fleetwood FA Cup clash goes ahead

Fleetwood Town
Uwe Rosler

Rosler calls for calm before Fleetwood's battle with Bulls

Fleetwood Town

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler's reaction to Wigan 2 Fleetwood 0

Fleetwood Town

Dangerous Games by Danielle Steel

Book review: Dangerous Games by Danielle Steel

Arts
My Husband and I: The Inside Story of 70 Years of the Royal Marriage by Ingrid Seward

Book review: My Husband and I: The Inside Story of 70 Years of the Royal Marriage by Ingrid Seward

Arts
The Girls from the Local by Rosie Archer

Book review: The Girls from the Local by Rosie Archer

Arts

Fairhaven Hotel, when the bulldozers moved in, in 1976

Serving up happy memories of a much-loved Fylde pub

News
Flowers

Where are the best florists in Lancashire?

News
This "is an old way of eating ricotta in Tuscany as a breakfast or merenda (an afternoon snack)"

How to make Katie and Giancarlo Caldesi's coffee and ricotta shots

Whats on

Two vehicle smash on Station Road, Fleetwood

Road partially blocked by smash in Fleetwood

Transport
A yellow warning for Preston has been issued by the Met Office.

SNOW WARNING: Blackpool's hour-by-hour snow forecast for Sunday

News
A McDonald's customer is headbutted by an employee after an argument broke out

WARNING: Strong language - McDonald's employee headbutts customer after row over chicken nuggets

Crime
Fleetwood Town Councillor Norah Stuchfield

Fleetwood care home plan is deferred

News
Blackpool magistrates court

Thornton woman could not control temper

Crime