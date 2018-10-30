Saturday Night Fever, Opera House, Blackpool review: Disco lights to rival the Illuminations

When John Travolta strutted across the silver screen in a pristine white suit 40 years ago, a film icon was born, and Saturday Night Fever went down in history as a movie classic.

Here recreated on stage, directed and produced by Bill Kenwright, this show brings the all-dancing disco back to life.

It tells the story of disillusioned teen Tony Manero, who spots a chance to escape through a dance competition with a $1,000 prize.

In the lead is former Casualty actor Richard Winsor, who displays much of the talent which earned him a 10-year stint as a principal dancer with the Matthew Bourne dance company. But he just doesn’t live up to expectations, lacking the power and charisma needed for a character who drives not only the dance but also the drama.

Putting a ‘Bee Gees’ tribute band into the show meant the great soundtrack was at least performed to the full, but the concept didn’t quite work for me.

Choreographer Bill Deamer blended the traditional Night Fever moves, and plenty of other 70s steps, with some more contemporary elements, which were, again, hit and miss.

Despite these misgivings, it’s a crowd pleaser and the disco lights make for some Illuminations season entertainment.