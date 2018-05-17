Support the future at Preston's College Hippodrome Festival

Keen students at Preston’s College will be hoping the theatre gods will be looking favourably down on them as they prepare for an open air concert on Tuesday, May 22.

As the St Vincent’s Road college is the only venue in Preston with a traditional amphitheatre, the folk in the music department felt this was the perfect venue to host a day of music, with bands and artists performing across all genres.

The Hippodrome Festival will see performances from Millicent, who became popular on The Voice in 2017, and a Muse tribute band called Amused.

The music students themselves will also be playing, whether solo or in a band. There are session bands, which are a mixture of first and second years, and they have been busy practising for months.

One of the organisers, Sarah Edwards, said: “The students have been rehearsing from the first day they started the course. Students have prepare themselves for the end-of-year festival and have been planning for a while.

“After the success of last year’s festival we are hoping to put a shine on Preston’s College’s annual music festival and the music department itself. The recognition we receive from audiences outside the college is limited and this is something we want people to know about.”

To give the students an authentic experience of how to arrange such a large event, every student is given roles to partake in during the planning stages.

And on the day the students will be organising and setting up on their own, so that they know for the future the work involved in organising events.

The gates open at 10.30am, with the first act taking to the stage at 11am, and admission is completely free.

Also on the day there will be a selection of food stalls and vintage markets to give the day that special festival feeling.

And as so many young people are taking part, they decided to raise money during the event for the mental health charity MIND. Mental health is an issue that a lot of young people deal with on a daily basis, and is very close to their hearts.

This music festival is a great opportunity to support our up and coming stars of the future, and give them the recognition that all their hard work deserves, so why not go along and support two worthy causes – the students themselves and the charity MIND.