Replica of the moon will form backdrop to Blackpool band Blanket's gig

Blackpool cinematic rock band Blanket has announced a special performance of their debut album How To Let Go under a 24ft moon art installation.

The four-strong band will take to the stage under Luke Jerram’s artwork – Museum of The Moon – at the Harris Museum and Art Gallery on February 23, to celebrate 50 years since the moon landings.

Bassist Matthew Sheldon said: “This is exactly the kind of thing we strive to be a part of as a band.

“We love playing unique venues and being part of special events like these.

“We like to think of our live shows as something more than just a gig, we want people to see it as an audio-visual experience, so something like this is just perfect for us.

“We want to make it really special so we’ll be bringing in guest musicians and a small choir so that we can do the record and all its layers justice.”

Blanket signed to Music For Nations to release their debut full-length How To Let Go last year.

Initial ideas and early demos for Blanket came together at the beginning of 2016, as guitarists Bobby Pook and Simon Morgan would routinely retire to the conservatory of their rented home in Blackpool to noodle on guitars, tinkle ivories and write intertwining melodies, while gazing wistfully skywards at the stars above them.

The pair fleshed out their ideas even further with the addition of Matthew Sheldon and Steven Pellatt in the summer of 2016.

Fresh from touring the UK with Zeal and Ardor as well as performing at the prestigious ArcTanGent Festival, the band is now preparing to return to the road in March 2019 to support prog metallers Cellar Darling.

Matt added: “Going out on tour with a band like Cellar Darling is really exciting for us, we like to think of ourselves as a band that cross multiple genres, and want to get ourselves out to as many different scenes as possible, in front of people who might not have heard of us before”.

- Blanket Live Under the Moon, Harris Museum, 7pm on February 23.

To book tickets: www.eventbrite.co.uk