New book chronicles Sir Ken Dodd’s life and career in show business

He brought laughter to Blackpool audiences for decades, and now a book celebrating the life of Sir Ken Dodd has been published a year after his death.

Best of British Legends – Sir Doddy! traces Sir Ken’s life and career but also takes readers behind the scenes to discover what he thought about life in and out of show business.

The book, published by Bookaholics Publishing in association with Best of British magazine, has been written by author Bernard Bale, a friend of Sir Ken for more than 40 years.

Sir Ken, the creator of the Diddy Men , died aged 90 in March last year.

A spokesman said: “This is a celebration of one of the greatest entertainers Britain has produced and includes some of his favourite jokes as well as what his fellow professionals thought about him.”

Comedy star Jimmy Cricket has written the foreword and added: “If you are a Ken Dodd fan you will love this book. You will feel that you are in the dressing room with him.”

