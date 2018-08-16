Wayne’s dedication to star’s legacy has made him one of the very best

A George Michael tribute star hailed as ‘uncanny’ is heading to Viva Blackpool - and fans have ‘gotta have faith’ that he’s good.

Wayne Dilks appeared as George Michael in the 2002 series of Stars In Their Eyes, and was invited to join the show’s live tour two years later.

Now he’s on the road with his own eight-piece band, celebrating the late pop legend’s 35-year career in the Faith: The George Michael Legacy show.

During the touring show, Wayne recreates some of Michael’s biggest hits live on stage such as Wake Me Up Before You Go Go, I’m Your Man, Faith, Father Figure, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and many more in a musical journey of 35 years of hit records.

The show uses actual video footage from the late star’s 25 Live Tour.

“To produce a show that pays tribute to such a true musical legend and possibly the finest solo star Britain has ever produced takes huge dedication and commitment,” Wayne said.

Wayne has appeared on countless radio stations for interviews in the UK and abroad and appeared on ITV’s Loose Women in 2011 as a birthday surprise for presenter Kate Thornton.

During the past couple of years his tribute show has reached new heights with shows in USA and Russia.

In December 2014 on the 30th anniversary of the Wham hit Last Christmas Wayne performed in Saas Fe, Switzerland which was the location for the iconic 1984 video.

Wayne said: “If you are a fan please join us on a journey and celebrate the incredible legacy George left us all.”

* Faith: The George Michael Legacy Show, Viva Blackpool, Friday, August 17, 7.45pm