VIDEO: See Blackpool's punk princess hit the streets of Hollywood to show she's a Kut above

A Blackpool punk princess has hit the roads of Hollywood for her band’s new single release.

Princess Maha, the frontwoman of all-girl trio The Kut, is behind the wheel of a hot yellow sports car for fast and furious track Hollywood Rock N Roll, released hot on the heels of their performance at Rebellion Festival this month, and following the release of debut album Valley Of Thorns - which hit the top 10 of the UK rock album chart this summer.

This year also saw Princess Maha - her official name, which she changed by deedpoll after problems with social media - and her bandmates signed to a worldwide record deal with Cargo Records.

And as well as being a ‘princess’, she’s actually a doctor of psychology - ‘so I’m now Doctor Princess Maha’, she explains.

“The first band I was in, back in Blackpool, the drummer became schizophrenic and I didn’t know how to help him - which started my interest in mental health and psychology, which I went on to study at university going on to do PhD research too,” she said. “I was interested in music. There’s a stigma that maybe musicians aren’t intelligent but hopefully I can out that away.

“I always did the music, alongside studying and researching. It means both things have taken longer to get where I want to be.

Princess Maha from The Kut in their Hollywood Rock N Roll video

“But a record deal then came along.”

And while her focus is currently on the music, Maha has hopes to bring the two areas together,

“I find psychology really interesting,” she said. “Some of the new research sees that artistic people are more inclined to psychosis, but that’s not a bad thing.

“I have considered doing some kind of agony aunt service for people working in music, a place where people can turn.

Princess Maha fronts The Kut

“But my main love is music, and through that I’ve found this other, extra interest.”

Maha grew up in the resort, with her parents running a hotel in Dixon Road, and she looks back fondly on those days - even though they came to something of a bitter end for the family.

“Since I was a kid, I was performing at my parents’ hotel on Dixon Road; if I wasn’t waiting on tables, I was singing karaoke, so I love touring and the live work of being in a band.

“Maybe that’s why we do such massive tours.

“We had an amazing time there, with coach parties staying and meeting interesting people as they came through.

“We had some issues, and ended up renting it out to someone who neglected the building - my parents ended up losing everything.

“But I miss being there; you can take the girl out of the North, but you can’t take the North out of the girl.”