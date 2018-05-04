Son performing tribute show to his superstar father Matt Monro

The son of the singer who Frank Sinatra hailed as ‘one of the finest male vocalists’ in the business will look back on his father’s life story in a show heading to Blackpool later this year.

The Matt Monro Story stars Matt Monro Jnr celebrating the life and music of his father – the man with the golden voice.

The show is billed as a ‘unique evening of music, warmth and love’ and promises to be bigger and better than previous years’ offerings.

Matt said: “I’ve always said if I had half my dad’s talent I would still be a very gifted man.

“I’ve come a long way since I first started in the business and feel like I have achieved my dream of becoming an artist in my own right.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been this excited about an upcoming tour.

“It’s going to be incredible.

“I love meeting the fans after the show and I am always knocked out at the love they still have for my father.

“I always get very emotional and this year will not be any different, I can’t wait.”

From Born Free to Walk Away to Portrait Of My Love, be prepared to be transported in time by this tribute to one of Britain’s most popular and endearing singers, named “the singers’ singer” by his peers.

The show is enhanced by audio visual and narration.

Matt Jnr has taken the show around the world.

* The Matt Monro Story, November 11, Viva Blackpool. Call 01253 297297 to book.