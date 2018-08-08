Run along to North Pier for family festival fun

A new festival will be a ‘perfect’ outing on North Pier next month.

Festival On The Sea is the new name for the ‘Finishers’ Festival’ as part of Blackpool Music Run - a 10k event along the length of the Prom on Sunday, September 23.

The Hoosiers

The Festival On The Sea will be headlined by The Hoosiers with support from Union J and Showhawk Duo, as well as local up-and-coming acts throughout the afternoon.

The run has been set up by Luke Taylor and will raise money for Streetlife, Blackpool’s youth homelessness charity benefiting, as participants pound the Prom from the Metropole to Squires Gate and back with seven stages en route keeping them entertained.

Luke said: “We didn’t want people who weren’t taking part in the run put off from coming to the music on North Pier by it being called ‘Finishers’ Festival’ - if they weren’t taking part so had nothing to finish.

“But North Pier is made for families, so it will be a perfect spot for bands like The Hoosiers and Union J, especially with free entry for under 14s when attending with a paying adult.

“There’s been dance music events there in recent years, but this really is for all ages. And with the festival finishing at a family friendly time of 6pm, we’re encouraging everybody to take a walk or a tram along the world-famous Golden Mile to take in the fantastic Blackpool Illuminations.”

Among the local bands on stage will be Touch The Pearl and Ska Face.

Blackpool-born actress Nicola Thorp, who played Coronation Street killer Pat Phelan’s daughter Nicola Rubenstein, is taking part after becoming a Streetlife ambassador earlier this year.

Visit www.blackpoolmusicrun.co.uk for tickets.