Rieu concert going direct to big screens

Cinemagoers can enjoy a romantic dedication to their loved ones in a special musical screening coming to the Fylde.

Each year, ‘the king of the waltz’ André Rieu heads to his hometown Maastricht for an unforgettable concert.

This year Amore – My Tribute To Love will be the renowned violinist’s tribute to his love of music, his wife and children and for his Johann Strauss Orchestra, which he has performed with for more than 30 years.

The concert will be screened in UK cinemas, including in Blackpool, St Annes and Cleveleys, on Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29.

A spokesman said: “For this very special concert, André is offering one lucky winner the ultimate musical love dedication – all UK cinemagoers are invited to dedicate one of André’s waltzes to a special loved one.

“André will personally select a dedication on both nights and will announce the dedication, and the winner, to cinema audiences across the UK.

“To submit your dedication visit www.andreincinemas.com/dedication.”

The unforgettable concerts that take place in André’s hometown of Maastricht in the Netherlands are a sight to behold.

Set against the incredible backdrop of the medieval town square, fans come annually from all corners of the world to watch André perform with his 60-piece Johann Strauss Orchestra, as well as sopranos, tenors, and some very special guests.

The concerts are packed full of humour, fun and emotion for all ages.

This year’s show follows on from the release of the album Amore last year, which features André’s own versions of classic love songs from the worlds of popular and classical music.

The musician said: “I will be playing all kinds of pieces during the concert; wonderful waltzes will be heard but also outstanding arias from famous operas, beloved melodies from movies and musicals, and so much more.

“It’ll be performed by my Johann Strauss Orchestra, the Platin Tenors and several soloists with worldwide fame and name. And of course there will be an special surprise guest.”