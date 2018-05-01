Night of footstompin rhythm and blues

Fleetwood RnB Club resume their 2018 calendar at The Steamer on Friday when Liverpool’s Intercity Blues Band make their third visit to the town.

Fleetwood RnB Club resume their 2018 calendar at The Steamer on Friday when Liverpool’s Intercity Blues Band make their third visit to the town.

They comprise Tim ‘Redeye’ Reddy on drums, Alan Lefty Marshall, bass and backing vocals, ‘Louisiana’ Luigi Pitacoda, lead guitar and side guitar and ‘Lightning’ Archie Moore on harmonica and lead vocals.

Promoter Dave Mann said: “Intercity are a band of accomplished musicians who perform with passion and enthusiasm and breathe new life into the standards of the blues repertoire.”

The band were founded in 1981 by the late Mike Swallow when he was serving in the army in Germany.

He led the band until his death in 2007 when they disbanded.

Intercity reformed later in the year thanks to the efforts of original band member Archie Moore. Taking thei name from the British Rail advert in the days before privatisation, Intercity describe their music as ‘rockin’ blues and boogie’.

Friday’s audience can look forward to two sets of footstompin’ RnB which will include numbers by Albert King, Holwin’ Wolf, Smil Harpo, Elmore James and The Doors.

Intercity also perform a few original songs penned by frontman Archie Moore.

They have recorded several CDs over the years and have performed at many festivals, most recently at Colne next year.

Anyone wishing to check out the band before the gig will find video footage of them taken in February this year givinga Chicago-style street performance ofan original number on the band’s Facebook page.

Free entry. It starts at 9.30pm