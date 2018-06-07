Musical icons revisited in top tribute nights at the Grand

There’s a double dose of top tributes at the Grand Theatre this week - as the UK Pink Floyd Experience and Some Guys Have All The Luck arrive in town.

Tomorrow night is the turn of the Another Brick In The Wall legends, with the band pledging to recreate the hits from the iconic albums Dark Side Of The Moon, Animals, and more.

The acclaimed two hour-plus show also has video projection and a stunning light show, to help recreate the band’s magic.

A spokesman said: “With outstanding musicianship, superb vocals and world class production, this spellbinding show is a true celebration of all things Floyd and appeals to fans of all ages.

“Featuring top flight musicians, our Pink Floyd Show uses quality sound and lighting and, just like at a real Pink Floyd band concert, the songs are accompanied by Floydian projections on a large circular screen.”

And on Sunday, Paul Metcalfe returns with his theatrical production celebrating the rock icon that is Rod Stewart - from street busker through to international superstar.

Visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk for tickets.