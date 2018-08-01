Get stomping along for seasonal celebration of Bavarian brewing

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is to host live Oktoberfest celebrations – in September.

The two party nights, on Friday, September 21, and Saturday, September 29, will star the Amazing Bavarian Stompers authentic oompah band - the first British act of its kind to have appeared at a major German bier festival.

A spokesman said: “The popularity of the band stems from the fact this is no bunch of Bavarian geriatrics.

“The tremendous vitality and enthusiasm of this act are so infectious that an atmosphere of insobriety is immediately created for maximum audience participation.

“Their show is a rip-roaring musical journey to the Bavarian Bierkellers of old involving the quaffing of copious quantities of liquid refreshment en route, a perfect antidote to the rigors and stresses of modern life.

“The Bavarian Stompers reputation of being the best oompah band in Britain is well founded, just ask the Germans.

“Come along and relax with friends in the brilliant Paradise Rooms where you will be greeted by long bench seating, great decor and live entertainment from our fantastic pompah band.”

Silver package tickets cost £17.50 and include entry, table service, a pretzel and a stein of beer or cider to take home, with gold tickets £20 also including a Bavarian sausage meal.

Bars will have selection of fine beers from Germany and across Europe.