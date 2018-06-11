Don’t let Jerseys’ tickets go Beggin’

Audiences will be left crying ‘Oh What A Nite’ as Blackpool harmony band The Jerseys launch their new show at a new venue for the 2018 season.

And for the first time in Funny Girls’ history, a live vocal group will take the stage, with their show on Tuesday nights and Sunday afternoons.

This will be The Jerseys’ fifth year in the resort, previously performing at Viva Blackpool, and to celebrate the new show the four-piece are inviting fans to join them for free at the launch night.

No strangers to the stage, local lads Max Fox, Dominic Creighton, Jack Wealthall and Dan Cartwright have even been out across the country with their tribute to the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons - as well as performing ar Windsor Castle as part of the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations and for Princess Anne at St James Palace in 2016.

Max, 28, said: “We are thrilled to have been given the chance to perform at such an iconic venue.

“We are honoured to be the first live vocal group ever to have graced the stage since its inception over 30 years ago.

“This year the show has completely changed, and will be nothing like anybody has ever seen.

“Along with our four-part harmonies we welcome renowned choreographer Paul Morgan into our production, as well as the Showcase Showgirls which sure will keep the gents well entertained.

“We also have a few surprises up our sleeve so watch out for them.”

The Jerseys join the Funny Girls line-up, with the main Funny Girls’ Summer Show having launched as part of the weekend’s Blackpool Pride celebrations.

The full weekly programme has The Icons show on Monday nights and Saturday afternoons, and the summer show starring Betty Legs Diamond on Wednesday to Sunday nights.

Tickets cost £18 or £22 for The Jerseys at Funny Girls, with a set number of free tickets available on a first come, first served basis for tonight’s performance.

Visit www.ohwhatanite.com to book, or www.funny girlsonline.co.uk for details.