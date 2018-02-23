Champion tribute star to headline Blackpool Elvis Celebration

A grand champion Elvis tribute artist is to headline the Blackpool Elvis Celebration weekend at the Winter Gardens.

By exclusive agreement with the producers of the Elvis World Tour, Dean Z will get crowds All Shock Up at the complex’s festival from Friday, June 29 to Sunday, July 1.

The Ultimate Elvis winner joins an already stellar line up including Eddy Popescu, Matt King and Ricky Aaron.

Dean Z became the Ultimate Elvis champion in 2013, following a global tour including performances in Japan, Australia, Norway, Denmark, England, across Canada and the United States.

Following the global tour Dean soon earned a spot with the famous Legends In Concert in Las Vegas.

More recently, Dean Z has been secured to star in the world’s biggest and most successful Elvis tribute production The Elvis World Tour performing alongside fellow American Shawn Klush in a series of record breaking shows at venues including the UK’s Sheffield Arena, Echo Arena Liverpool, First Direct Arena (Leeds), Newcastle Metro Radio Arena and the Eventim Apollo (London).

The Winter Gardens' Elvis Celebration is now in its second year, having been created following the last-minute cancellation of a former Elvis event at the complex.

Organiser Donna Molyneux said: “We’re delighted to reveal Dean Z as our headline artist for 2018 adding to what’s already an incredible line-up.

“His pedigree as one of the world’s leading tributes is undisputed and I’m sure he’ll wow the sell-out crowd set to attend the event this year.”

Call 01253 629608 for tickets, costing £65 for the three-day festival.