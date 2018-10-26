Britain's Got Talent's young stars will shine at Lytham lights night

Britain’s Got Talent child stars Bring It North will be headlining the Christmas lights switch-on in Lytham.

The five 11-year-old boys reached the live semi-finals of the TV show earlier this year, and have gone on to tour the UK supporting Michael Ball and Il Divo - including their Lytham Festival headline show.

The switch-on concert on Saturday, November 17, from 1.45pm to 6pm, with fireworks between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, and will also feature performances from local singers Anya and Elli Kiely, Emily Rhodes, Ellie Danson and Luella Smith, bands The Deadbeats and The Versions, with Blackpool Brass Band, ShowChoir and Fylde Coast Youth Theatre, plus DJ Paul O’Brien and BBC Radio Lancashire’s Graham Liver hosting.

Lytham switch-on organiser Brenda Blackshaw said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the line-up for this year’s Lytham Christmas Lights.

“We have a whole host of exciting stars who will be performing on our stage to create the most wonderful family-friendly show as we all start to get into the festive spirit.

“Christmas is such a special time of year and the people of Lytham always offer their full support in ensuring this event is a fantastic day to remember.

“We are very lucky to be able to attract nationally-known artists such as Bring It North to flick our switch as well as having such wide ranging and incredibly talented young performers on our doorstep.”

The event’s headline sponsor is the YourGym, which opened in the town this year, with other local businesses also supporting the lights.

"Lytham Christmas lights would not happen without the kind generosity of businesses and individuals throughout the town," Brenda added.

"We are very lucky to call this town our home and very lucky to have such generous people on our doorstep.

"We hold well attended fundraising events throughout the year to raise money for the switch-on, and whether people support by donating a prize, buying a raffle ticket or donating money, we are grateful for every bit of support we receive.

"YourGym is a new brand locally but they have not hesitated in helping us this year in becoming our headline sponsor and we look forward to them being part of Lytham for many years to come."