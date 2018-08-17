Minbu the elephant gets a front row view as the Red Arrows ZOOm into Blackpool

Being in the zoo doesn't mean you have to miss out on one of the best shows of the summer.

At least that was what Minbu was thinking when she got herself to the top of the hill just in time to see the RAF's finest jet into the resort for the breathtaking finale of the Blackpool Airshow on Sunday.

As thousands fought through traffic to line the Promenade, this clever elephant didn't even have to pack a trunk to bag a prize view.

Born in Burma in 1985, Minbu arrived at Blackpool Zoo in March 2018.

Her keepers say she doesn't care much for birds and often chases them away if they try to come near her, but not so for the nine Hawks of the most famous aerobatic team in the world.

The multi-million pound elephant facility, which has been named Project Elephant Base Camp, opened in March this year and combines the UK’s largest indoor elephant house with a huge outdoor habitat and an immersive themed visitor experience through Asia.

Darren Webster, Director of Blackpool Zoo, said: “Project Elephant Base Camp is at the very heart of Blackpool Zoo’s commitment to securing a future where Asian elephants can thrive – in the zoo’s care, in the care of others and in the wild.”

And they also enjoy the odd spectacular flypast.