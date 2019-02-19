Jenna Coleman joins new series of Inside No.9

Blackpool-born actress Jenna Coleman and Maxine Peake have joined the star cast for a new series of Inside No. 9.

The BBC Two series is returning with six standalone episodes from the experimental writers behind The League Of Gentlemen.

Writers Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith said they were delighted “to announce a guest cast brimming with both emerging and established talent.”

The series combines horror and comedy, introducing new twists and characters with each of the standalone episodes, which are linked by the number nine.

Doctor Who and Victoria actress Jenna, who attended Arnold School, and Three Girls star Maxine join cast members including Dipo Ola, Phil Davis, Ralf Little, Jill Halfpenny, Steve Speirs and Tom Goodman-Hill.

Shane Allen, of BBC comedy commissioning, said: “Reece and Steve consistently dazzle and delight with what is undoubtedly the most inventively prolific storytelling series on television.

“Their ability to subvert and surprise makes each show a unique experience for the viewers.

“It’s the antidote to a world of familiar cosy television formats.”

Filming for the fifth series is under way.