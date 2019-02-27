Green's Day American Idiot hits Blackpool, but there's other great events happening over the coming days if a dose of rock and roll doesn't appeal

Take your pick of these events happening in and around Lancashire from Saturday, March 2 until Saturday, March 9

PAID: Green Day's American Idiot, Blackpool, from Tuesday, March 5 until Saturday, March 9

Join The Hairy Bikers for an entertaining evening at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

American Idiot, featuring the music of Green Day, is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world. This thrilling musical has had Green Day fans in rapture and introduced a generation of theatregoers to their powerful and moving musical style. Catch it at Blackpool’s Opera House from Tuesday to Saturday.

PAID: An Evening with the Hairy Bikers, Blackpool, Saturday, March 2

Big hearted, down-to-earth cooks with a love of good food, Si and Dave have been cooking together for more than twenty years. They have created haute cuisine dishes with Michelin-starred chefs and travelled the world in the pursuit of great food. They’ve also explored the length and breadth of the British Isles to discover brand new recipes and create their own fresh takes on cooking classics. With their irresistible enthusiasm, An Evening With The Hairy Bikers will be an epic night of cooking and conversation at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens. Tickets from £19.50.

PAID: Cirque Enchantment, Burnley, Saturday, March 2

Burnley Mechanics is the venue for Cirque Enchantment

This spectacular concert style cirque production features stunning choreography, breath-taking vocals and mesmerising circus performers. With an eclectic musical soundtrack including pop, rock and classical Cirque Enchantment is a stunning family show that will delight young and old. Catch it at Burnley Mechanics, with curtain up at 7.30pm. Tickets are £22, with concessions at £16. For more information or to book tickets call 01282 664400 or visit http://burnleymechanics.co.uk/

PAID: Bowland Hedgelaying Competition and Fun Day, Sabden, Saturday, March 2

Pendle Hill Landscape Partnership are holding the Lancashire and Westmorland Hedgelaying Association Grand Prix Hedgelaying Competition, at Cockshotts Farm in Sabden. You can go along and have a look at the hedgelayers in action; find out about hedgerows and the importance to wildlife; and have a go at hedgelaying and drystone walling. There will be various walks available to do, including a children’s nature trail. Plus stalls in St. Nicholas church hall. Runs from 9am until 3pm.

PAID: A Lancashire Gin and Prosecco Evening, Clitheroe, Saturday, March 2

Families will enjoy a day out in the countryside for the Bowland Hedgelaying Competition

Beat the winter blues by having an early springtime pick me up at Clitheroe Rugby Club’s legendary Gin and Prosecco evening. There you will find a wide selection of Lancashire produced beverages. Youcan also expect a selection of light foods, pleasant company and erudite conversation in a cultivated atmosphere. It’s at Clitheroe Rugby Club from 7.30pm til late. Tickets are £10, available from https://secure.pitchero.com/clubs/clitheroe/payments - includes first drink and souvenir glass.

PAID: Rabbit Girl and the Search for Wonder, Calder Vale, Saturday, March 2

Something impossible has happened, something no one saw coming. So Rabbit Girl and her dad have done what they do best – pulled on their boots, packed their tent and headed off into the wilderness. This delightful tale is being presented by 154 Collective at Calder Vale Village Hall. Tickets are £20 for a family of three; £25 for a family of four; with additional tickets £8 and £6; children under two go free. To book tickets call the box office on 01995 603838 or 01995 602615.

PAID: Lancashire Music Hub, Morecambe, Sunday, March 3

Children will love the enchanting Rabbit Girl & The Search for Wonder

The Lancashire Music Hub present a concert featuring young musicians of primary and secondary school age from around the Lancaster and Morecambe areas. This excellent afternoon’s entertainment will feature a wide variety of bands, playing in all sorts of musical styles, from local schools and music centres. Go along and support the stars of the future. Starts at 2pm at The Platform in Morecambe. Tickets are £5, with under 16s going free. To book call 01524 582803.

FREE: Literary Lancaster, Lancaster, Sunday, March 3

For many years Lancaster has inspired writers to pick up pen and write down observation in poetry and prose. This guided tour takes visitors around the historic city, highlighting locations of literary significance and bringing them to life through a number of readings. This tour departs from Lancaster Castle’s main entrance – the John O’Gaunt Gatehouse - at 2pm, and last around 90 minutes. Tickets are £5 adults; £4 students and under 16s. Pre-booking recommended online at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/VICticketbox/

FREE: Dune Slack Digging, Lytham, Sunday, March 3

March 3 is World Wildlife Day so what better way to celebrate than to help the folk at Fylde Sand Dunes create wetland habitats on Fylde Sand Dunes. This will encourage a greater diversity of wildlife to the area. They will be on Lytham St Anne’s Local Nature Reserve, using spades and other hand tools to clear away the top layer of vegetation and dig down to the water table to create hollow wetlands known as dune slacks. Meet at North Beach Car Park, Clifton Drive North for 1pm start.

PAID: Where Are You?, Clitheroe, Saturday, March 2

Join volunteers for Dune Slack Digging in St Annes

Every day in March you can search for famous book characters hiding in Clitheroe Castle Museum. How many can you find? Join their competition hunt for a chance to win a free bag of goodies from the museum shop. The lucky winner will be picked at the end of the month. Suitable for families with children aged two to 16 years old. LThere is no additional charge for this event but normal admission to the museum applies - £4.40 adults; £3.30 concessions; those age between 0 and 18 go free.

FREE: Caton Farmers’ Market, Caton, Saturday, March 2

Caton Farmers’ Market is held on the first Saturday of every month at the Victoria Institute. There you can expect to find excellent value local produce. The usual suspects, Kitridding Meats, Scott’s fruit and veg, Jackson’s cheeses, Magic Kitchen home-made cakes, McGinley’s fresh fish and many more will be in attendance. Selected crafts and refreshments will also be available. The market runs from 10am until 1pm.For more information visit http://www.catonvillage.org.uk/caton-farmers-market-59

FREE: Science Club, Longton, Saturday, March 2

Why not go along to Longton Library and join in with a number of different challenges and experiments related to physics and chemistry such as rain in a jar, spaghetti towers, balloon cars, multi-tasking madness and more? Science Club comprises four weekly sessions each on Saturday, March 2nd , 9th, 16th and 23rd, from 11am to 12pm. It is suitable for children of primary school ages. Booking requird. There is also an option for each challenge to count towards a Crest Award at Star or Superstar level - Crest Award registration can be filled in by parents at https://www.crestawards.org

FREE: Edith Rigby Walk & Talk, Preston, Wednesday, March 6

Would you like to find out more about Winckley Square’s suffragette Edith Rigby? Then why not join this guided walk around Preston’s only Georgian Square, led by one of the Friends of Winckley Square? Everyone is welcome, however, booking is essential. Meet in the centre of Winckley Square Gardens at 10am on Wednesday. This walk and talk is wheelchair accessible. Another walk looking at former residents on the area takes place at 2pm. For more information and to book your place visit https://www.facebook.com/friendsofwinckleysquaregardens

FREE: Canal & River Trust Finsley Gate Wharf Opening Day, Burnley, Sunday, March 3

For a great family day out, head to Finsley Gate Wharf on the Leeds & Liverpool canal in Burnley. Not only will you learn about the work that the Canal & River Trust do, but you’ll have the chance to take part in some of their activities. There will be canoe taster sessions and fishing taster sessions on offer and visitors will also be able to visit the Hard Hat Cinema on site. It’s on Sunday from 10am until 4pm and admission is free.

PAID: Free Parking, Preston, Sunday, March 3

Sunday is the first of the month, and that means an evening of intimate jazz with Free Parking at The Ferret in Preston. You can catch Harold Salisbury on saxes, Paul Burgess on drums (pictured above), Keith Ashcroft on guitar and Norm Helm on bass. These guys are some of the best in the business, so don’t miss out. Music starts at 9pm and admission is £3.

Science Club at Longton Library takes place on Saturday