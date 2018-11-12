Eyes down for a New Year’s party with a dobber difference

What’s become one of Blackpool’s hit nights out of the year is hitting the big time with a New Year’s Eve party - but fans of Bongo’s Bingo will have to head down the M55 to Preston for their fix on December 31.

The hugely popular nights feature traditional bingo games, mixed with party games and music, live appearances and a party atmosphere.

Thousands of people have joined the parties this year at Blackpool Tower Ballroom, as well as in Preston, where the New Year’s event will take place at the Guild Hall.

After Preston has already seen The Vengaboys, Alice DJ, Fuse ODG and B*Witched during the past few months at Bongo’s Bingo, this time it’s the turn of Blazin’ Squad to perform and help everyone see out 2018 in amazing style.

A spokesman said: “This is an incredible chance to see one of the UK’s best loved and iconic bands back at their best at this special Bongo’s Bingo event.

“In what has been a simply ground-breaking year so far, Bongo’s Bingo has continued to spread across the four corners of the UK and further into Europe and far beyond, including Ibiza and Paris.

“Bongo’s Bingo is an insane mix of a live show, a rave and heads-down game of bingo, with dance-offs, rave intervals, plenty of heckling, audience participation, countless hands-in-the-air anthems each night.”

Doors open 6pm, show starts 8pm and runs until 1am. Tickets are on sale now from www.bongosbingo.