Strictly Come Dancing is waltzing back to Blackpool Tower Ballroom with more sparkle, glitz and glamour than ever. Here is the Strictly Come Dancing Blackpool line-up confirmed

For anyone who might not have got the memo, Strictly Come Dancing returns to Blackpool for its annual special outing live from the 125 year old Tower Ballroom next Saturday.

In fact one eagle-eyed viewer tallied the number of times the resort was highlighted on Sunday’s programme with Blackpool receiving an almost perfect score of 38 mentions.

Now the results are in for the seven contestants who now have the honour of stepping onto the iconic dancefloor, at the international home of ballroom dancing, in the show’s 17th series.

After what was a transformative Strictly journey for BBC breakfast journalist Mike Bushell, he and dance partner Katya Jones were given a heartfelt goodbye and celebrated with a conga this weekend after being voted off in Sunday’s programme.

It left dance-off survivors Michelle Visage and Giovanni Pernice earning the final ticket on the bus for the road trip to the Fylde Coast and still with a chance of lifting the 2019 Glitterball trophy.

The sparkle squad through to week nine includes Alex Scott and Neil Jones; Chris Ramsay and Karen Hauer; Karim Zeroua and Amy Dowden; Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse; Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke; Saffron Barker and Aj Pritchard; and Michelle and Giovanni.

The Strictly Come Dancing class of 2019

They will be joined in the resort by judges Bruno Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas with new panel member Motsi Mabuse, who has previously been a judge on the German version of the show, making her Blackpool debut.

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, whose waxworks were this year unveiled in a dedicated Strictly Come Dancing display at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, will once gain roll out the red carpet to welcome the celebrity class of 2019 as they prepare for their big night at the Tower.

Kate Shane, head of Merlin’s Blackpool attractions, including the Tower, said: “It’s a great show, pure family entertainment and the nation’s most popular programme and once a year it comes from our home, our beautiful ballroom.

“And they come back because they know we look after them better than anyone else.

Hot favourite Kelvin Fletcher and Oti Mabuse

“The highlight each year for me after seeing the transformation of the set is watching the faces of the celebrities when they walk out onto the floor for the first time.

“Compared to Elstree Studios it’s so much bigger and it’s a sprung floor so you see the nerves set in but then you watch them dance on it for the first time and the excitement.

“Come the Saturday and the live audience are in it just makes for a great setting and show. Roll on Saturday.

“We’re immensely proud each year and it’s wonderful to see the whole of Blackpool getting excited from the taxi drivers to the coffee shops.

Strictly Come Dancing interactive display at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool

“There are 13m TV viewers, wherever they are, looking at our town’s ballroom, our town and we love working with the BBC team it’s fantastic.”

Strictly Come Dancing at Blackpool Tower Ballroom first waltzed onto screens in 2004 and has become a firm fixture and highlight of the NTA and BAFTA award-winning show for dancers, contestants and fans alike.

The Blackpool show usually takes place four weeks before the final at the halfway stage of the competition.

Dust off your dancing shoes, Strictly Come Dancing is waltzing back onto BBC One for its 17th se- ries. The entertainment show produced by BBC Studios returns with more sparkle, glitz and glamour than ever.