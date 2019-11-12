Strictly Come Dancing class of 2019: meet the contestants who have made it to Blackpool Tower Ballroom in series 17
Having arrived in the resort in week three of the first series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, with exception of 201, taking to the dance floor of Blackpool Tower Ballroom has been annual tradition for some of the lucky contestants.
A highlight of the show for dancers, contestants and fans alike, the Blackpool show now usually takes place four weeks before the final at the halfway stage of the competition.
1. Emma Barton and Anton Du Beke
Actress Emma Barton, 42, is best known for her role as Honey Mitchell in Eastenders and is this years partner of Anton Du Beke Anton is the longest serving of the professional Strictly cast having appeared in every series since the show commenced in 2004 but he has never won.
Comedian Chris has been under the tutorship of Karen Hauer. The 33-year-old has the potential to become the surprise favourite to win the series having so far defied the odds in the competition.His week on week improvement has seen the pair climb the leader board scoring 34 out of 40 for their Street Commercial routine.
Professional sportswoman and pundit Alex Scott, 34, is partnered with Neil Jones'Alex is the first ever female footballer to join the line-up. During her time in Strictly she was temporarily paired for two weeks with Kevin Clifton after Neil recovered from an injury he sustained in training in October.
CBBC presenter Karim has been dancing with high-ranking Ballroom and Latin American professional Amy Dowden, who joined Strictly in 2017.'The 25 year old has enjoyed a string of high-scoring performances during his run but was left disappointed on Saturday after paying the price for his mistake in the Viennese Waltz. He finished with a score of 30 points out of 40 after topping the leaderboard the week before.