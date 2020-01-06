Russian State Ballet of Siberia opens new year season at Blackpool Grand Theatre with Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake

The new year theatre season begins at the Grand Theatre with the latest tour from the Russian State Ballet of Siberia with three of the world’s most popular ballets.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov and music director and chief conductor Anatoly Tchepurnoi will present Sleeping Beauty, The Nutcracker and Swan Lake at Blackpool Grand Theatre from January 17 to 19.

Head of international touring for Raymond Gubbay Ltd Sergei Selivanov says audiences are promised an exciting production celebrating the unique traditions of Russian Ballet.

He says: “The Nutcracker and Swan Lake are unbeatable champions.

“We do bring other ballet productions, but Swan Lake and The Nutcracker inevitably remain in the repertoire.

“Swan Lake with the most touching and expressive music by Tchaikovsky and immaculate choreography by Petipa-Ivanov is probably my favourite ballet.”

The Nutcracker at Blackpool Grand Theatre

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia returns to Blackpool on its 18th UK tour featuring exquisite performances.

The leading ballet company has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality and depth.

Sergei adds: “This is the second year when we use digital technology. Digital background brings different dimension into performances and makes it easier to follow different scenes and dances on stage.

“But most impressive digital effects are in The Nutcracker when Drosselmeyer magically builds up a digital doll house and digital images of the Harlequin, Colombine and Moor leap down stage and then audience see real dancers performing as Harlequin, Colombine and Moor.

Swan Lake at Blackpool

“Digital scenes make it easier to understand the ballet scene and brings magic into performances.”

The company comprises over 40 dancers and 30 musicians.

Sergei Bobrov said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to British audiences.

“Touring across the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting.

“For me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

List of performances

January 17 - Sleeping Beauty,

A fairy tale favourite, this is the classic story of love and innocence, mystery and magic set to Tchaikovsky’s sublime score. Stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse.

January 18 - The Nutcracker at 2.30pm and 7.30pm

This most famous of fantasy ballets for all the family begins as night falls on Christmas Eve. As snowflakes fall outside, the warm glow of the open fire sends flickering shadows across the boughs of the Christmas tree and all the presents beneath. When midnight strikes we are swept away to a fairy-tale world where nothing is quite as it seems, toy dolls spring to life, the Mouse King and his mouse army battle with the Nutcracker Prince and we travel through the Land of Snow to an enchanted place where the magic really begins...

January 19 -Swan Lake from 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The greatest romantic ballet of all time is brought to life by Tchaikovsky’s haunting and unforgettable score. From the impressive splendour of the Palace ballroom to the moon-lit lake where swans glide in perfect formation, this compelling tale of tragic romance has it all. From Odile, the temptress in black tutu as she seduces the Prince by spinning with captivating precision to the spellbound purity of the swan queen, Odette, as she flutters with emotional intensity, the dual role of Odette/Odile is one of ballet’s most unmissable technical challenges.

For tickets call The Grand Theatre Box Office 01253 290190

For more visit https://www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk/events