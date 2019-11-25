Lytham Festival 2020: global girl band Little Mix to join the party on the Green as the band announce they will close the show on Sunday July 5

Further to last night's big announcement pop superstars Little Mix have revealed they will bring their unmissable live show to Lytham Festival in 2020.

The world’s biggest girl band are the final headline act for the 11th annual festival and will close the star-studded event on Sunday July 5.

The band's date, which coincides with their major tour next year, comes hot on the heels of the news global icon Lionel Richie, international chart-topper Lewis Capaldi, pop superstars Westlife, and indie giants Snow Patrol will also headline Lytham Festival 2020.

And bosses are prepared for another sell-out year after demand for the five night passes was said to 'be unprecedented.'

Five-day passes giving festival-goers access to all nights on Lytham Green are on sale now from www.lythamfestival.com

Individual tickets will go on sale at 8am Thursday November 28.

Since 2011, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have not only established themselves as one of British pop’s brightest acts, but as a global pop phenomenon having sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Details of all support artists will be revealed soon.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: "There will be tens of thousands of people descending on Lytham for the five days of the festival and we can’t wait to welcome them for what will be five truly spectacular nights of live music.”

For more information go to www.lythamfestival.com