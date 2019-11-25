Little Boots comes home to Blackpool for anniversary gig at Bootleg Social

It’s 10 years since electro-pop songstress, writer, producer, global DJ and record label founder Victoria Hesketh aka Little Boots launched her debut album Hands.’

Now the Grammy nominated Blackpool born electro-popper is bringing her unique glamour back to her hometown for a one-off solo Christmas show at Bootleg Social in December.

The hometown gig on Sunday December 22 comes on the back of the anniversary Hands tour and the sell-out success of her recent GarageHQ performance in London.

The exclusive homecoming show will include an added treat for fans with a special DJ set till late.

A spokesperson for Bootleg Social said: “We are delighted to reveal we’ve booked an exclusive solo Xmas show with Little Boots

“Hard one to pull out the bag but made easy by how much she wanted to come back to Blackpool and play to a local crowd.

“After the gig she will be DJ’ing till late and with 330 of you already in the room it’ll be amazing.”

The former Blackpool Sixth Form student, who grew up in Poulton, released new EP Jump this year, on her own record label On Repeat Records.

For the unique collaboration, she called up group of top women producers Joyce Muniz, Planningtorock, Lauren Flax and Cora Novoa.

But with 2019 also marking a decade since the release of Hands, Hesketh says it presented a unique opportunity to revisit her past material and reshare with her loyal fans and homegrown supporters

She said: “I’m doing a reissue of the album, a special edition and a tour as well - we’re going to play the whole of the first album for the fans.

“I wasn’t sure whether or not to do it but then I put something on Instagram about it and I just had so many responses from fans saying yes you’ve got to do this, we’ll come if you do the show’.

“I didn’t have any idea people still really cared for it and it was just really touching and then I felt it was something I had to - it’s 10 years and I’m still doing this, it’s pretty crazy.”

Advance tickets for the show on December 22 are £12 visit www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Blackpool/Bootleg-Social-/Little-Boots-at-Bootleg-Social/13686759/