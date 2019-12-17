Festive timehop at Blackpool Victoria Hospital as cast of Horrible History take time out to spread a little Christmas cheer

Families at Blackpool Victoria Hospital children’s ward received a special delivery from yesteryear as the cast from Horrible Christmas made a tour to spread a little Christmas cheer and pantomime fun.

Taking a little downtime from their time-travelling adventures on stage at the Opera House, Winter Gardens the dastardly Sydney Clause played by Paul Duckworth, Rudolph by Jake Lornas, Elizabeth Crowmwell, Fleetwood actress Lydia May Ashton and Ed Allenby as Richard Cromwell all dropped in for a short lesson on Christmas through the centuries.

The cast meet 10-year-old Nathaniel Davies at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The production put together by Birmingham Stage Company, with the aid of Derby Theatre is showing in the resort until December 29.

Children were gifted with books, entertainment and fun as the cast toured the ward and handed presents to families.

The festive family production takes audience on a journey through the past rediscovering the seasonal celebration contributions made by Charles Dickens, Oliver Cromwell, King Charles II, Henry VIII, St Nicholas and the Nativity in a mission to save the day from Sydney Clause.

Lydia, who started on stage as a youngster with Barbara Jackson Theatre Arts Centre, said: “It’s really good fun and a perfect interactive show for all the family - what we keep saying is expect the unexpected.

The cast meet one-year-old Matthew Savage-Grattan.

“The characters are very lively and I’ve really enjoyed working with everyone.”

The show has been put together by the producers behind the Olivier award nominated Gangsta Granny.

The cast of Horrible Christmas at the Winter Gardens pay a visit to the children's ward at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Paul Duckworth and Jake Lomas from the cast of Horrible Christmas.

Lydia May and Ed Allenby meet play specialist Gemma Probin with one-year-old Florence Dunne.