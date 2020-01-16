Blackpool ice skating star Dan Whiston talks about how Libby Clegg's 'inspiring' positive attitude has helped put her top of the class in Dancing on Ice

Look out for Libby - that’s the advice from skater Dan Whiston about Paralympian sprinter Elizabeth Clegg.

She took to the ice with dance partner Mark Hanretty on Sunday, earning the highest score of series 19 so far and assistant creative director of the show Dan has hailed it yet another monumental moment for the programme.

The Scottish blind athlete wowed fellow competitors, a live audience and brought Olympic champion Christopher Dean to tears with a display which knocked Peri Kiely off the top of the leaderboard with 28/40.

Speaking to The Gazette Dan said: “It is one of those moments, when the gravity of it really hits you and everyone got to see exactly what Libby and Mark have been working on in training.

“It was unbelievable - she’s not just fantastic to watch, she is just a really inspirational person with a ‘can do attitude’ which almost makes you forget she has a disability at all.

“In training the other day she finished her routine and headed to the judging panel where I was sat waiting and it was only then as she was feeling her way on the desk, it hits home how difficult this is for her but she is amazing. She is a shining example for those with disabilities but also as a role model for those without.

Mark Hanretty and Libby Clegg MBE ITV Plc

Giving a hint of things to come Dan said week three will be all about character for musicals week with lots of great entertainment.

“We have a massive opening number for the whole cast which is very exciting and musicals week is great to fun for the celebrities and the audience but full of challenges too.

Look for a big green suit, that's all I'm saying - we’re bringing the entertainment factor to the ice and lots of great musicals.”

The second show of the series saw the first of the 2020 class to leave the competition with Trisha Goddard voted off in the skate off with Lucrezia Millarini, who was marked down by judges for the number of lifts in her routine with partner Brendyn Hatfield.

Assistant creative director of Dancing on Ice Dan Whiston

Dan says the competition ramps up significantly for the celebrities from this point forward, he added: "It probably was the right result this weekend but as well as the judges, the voting public plays a major part in

