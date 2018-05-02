Classical ballet to weave its spell over a new generation of dancers

It’s one of the best known ballets there is and this weekend young dancers and their families will be able to experience a new version of the classic production Swan Lake.

A specially created version of the story of princess Odette, who has been turned into a swan by an evil magician, and can only return to human form at night, will play at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool, on Saturday and Sunday.

English National Ballet stages the ‘My First Ballet’ series, with English National Ballet School second year students dancing alongside the professionals to Tchaikovsky’s celebrated score.

Artistic Director of English National Ballet Tamara Rojo said: “Our My First Ballet series is a brilliant way of introducing new audiences to the joy of ballet. It allows us to present popular ballets in which the narrative, choreography and music are condensed, but the ballet itself is not compromised.

“I look forward to sharing this new version of Swan Lake with young audiences across the country, and I hope they leave the theatre feeling inspired and excited by what ballet has to offer.”

This new take on the story is aimed as children aged three and over, and is an hour long.

Since its creation in 2012, more than 250,000 people have enjoyed the My First Ballet’ series, with previous works including Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

Tickets cost from £13, with family and school offers available.