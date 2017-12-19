Ballet prince ready for a Grand welcome to town

A leading Russian dancer is heading to Blackpool for two special performances next month.

Dmitry Sobolevsky will be making guest appearances at just three venues of the Russian State Ballet of Siberia’s tour this winter.

He will dance the role of the Prince in The Nutcracker and Prince Siegfried in Swan Lake at Blackpool’s Grand Theatre in the matinee shows of Saturday and Sunday, January 13 and 14.

The company’s annual trip to Blackpool is a seasonal treat for dance lovers as they stage the classical ballet favourites, as well as The Snow Maiden.

Dmitry was a principal dancer with the Russian State Ballet of Siberia in 2010 and 2011, before becoming a principal dancer with the Moscow Stanislavsky Ballet.

The 26 year old said: “I love performing Prince in The Nutcracker. I love giving joy and take children to the magic world of the favourite fairytales.

“I have performed with the Russian State Ballet in the United Kingdom in 2010 and 2011. I also performed as guest soloist with them in 2012 and 2015. I love performing with the company where I started my career.

“I love a warm and composed atmosphere of performances, and I love British audiences who are quite demanding, grateful and knowledgeable. Your audience note inaccuracies in the performance, but warmly appreciates good dancing.”

Based on a traditional folk-tale, The Snow Maiden follows a young girl kept away from the outside world by Father Frost as she dances into the human world.

A festive classic, The Nutcracker sees a young girl swept off to a world of living dolls, a mouse king and a nutcracker prince. And Swan Lake, the greatest romantic ballet, plays out to Tchaikovsky’s haunting score.

Artistic director Sergei Bobrov said: “It is always a pleasure to bring the unique traditions of Russian ballet to British audiences. Touring the UK with a full company of dancers as well as highly skilled musicians is always exciting, for me, it is very special to have the power of a symphony orchestra bringing the choreography to life on stage.”

A spokesman added: “The Russian State Ballet of Siberia has established itself as one of Russia’s leading ballet companies and has built an international reputation for delivering performances of outstanding quality.

“For the 2018 season, the Company will merge traditional and digital worlds with an imaginative staging set against an ever-changing colourful backdrop with magical special effects.”

* Russian State Ballet of Siberia, Friday to Sunday, January 12 to 14. Tickets cost from £21. Call 01253 29010 to book.