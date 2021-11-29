The Sherlocks bring UK headline tour to Blackpool Bootleg Social: Here's the dates and how to get tickets

The four-piece who hail from Bolton-Upon-Dearne in Yorkshire will head out on their UK headline tour, taking place in February and March 2022.

They kick off the tour in the resort on February 4.

Founding member Kiaran Crook said: “We can’t wait to get back out on tour with this new record”

“It is without a doubt our strongest one yet, and one that’s readymade for the live performances. It’s gonna’ be an absolute monster of a tour and we look forward to seeing you all at the front soon.”

Who are The Sherlocks?

Ascending swiftly from stints in working men’s clubs to rammed, buzzing and riotous gigs on the nearby Sheffield scene, they were embraced as the city’s next big guitar stars, set to launch the next wave of Sheffield alt-rock.

The Sherlocks stepped onto the NME/Radio 1 Stage at the Leeds leg of Reading & Leeds 2017, they announced to a rammed tent that their debut album Live For The Moment had, that very day, entered the UK albums chart at Number Six.

However, just like every other band, The Sherlocks’ plans for 2020 were scuppered by coronavirus. Completing an initial low-key UK tour in early March to support their 2019 second album Under Your Sky, their further planned tours of America and the Far East were forced to be scrapped. .

Returning with a new line up and new ideas, the band are soon set to release their anticipated forthcoming album, World I Understand. As well as this, the four-piece are currently touring the UK as part of their ‘Keep Our Independent Venues Alive’ tour – a run of shows across the UK’s most cherished independent venues to help support these spaces during their most challenging times.

Where to buy tickets for The Sherlocks UK tour