The party continued....Fatboy Slim will still headline resort's biggest party for 'Freedom Day' at North Pier for the return of Blackpool Rocks 2021

Fatboy Slim will headline Blackpool Rocks

Blackpool DJ Danny Howard made a promise to set his hometown free in style with the event he founded with longtime friend and businessman Alex Huckerby and after a switch in dates the festival will now play at the historic North Pier with a stellar line-up headlined by the globally renowned DJ and record producer, Fatboy Slim real name Norman Cook.

The 57-year-old hitmaker, producer of tunes The Rockafeller Skank and Right Here, Right Now will light up the decks alongside a host of big names including Maya Jane Coles, Franky .Wah, ABSOLUTE. and nüwa nrth

Radio One DJ Howard, who started his career at the former resort superclub The Syndicate will this September take over Annie Mac's Friday night Dance Party slot at the station after she announced her decision to step down after 17 years in the role. He will also perform a set at the festival on July 24, from 2pm.

And he has big expectations for the return of the night he founded with businessman Alex Huckerby alongside Lytham based promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

He said: "I can't tell you after the setbacks just how excited I am for that first record of the night - it's going to go wild.

"We can't wait to kick off the summer!"

The first Blackpool Rocks was hosted in 2013 and has welcomed big name artists from Martin Garrix to The 1975, Craig David, Disclosure and Duke Dumont.

The return event for 2021 after a six-year hiatus had been scheduled to take place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday June 26 but was put back following the Government's delay to stage four of the roadmap out of lockdown restrictions.

Further restrictions on public freedoms are now expected to be lifted on July 19, allowing more major events to go ahead.