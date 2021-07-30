Singer Paul Pashley to stage his own big band show ‘Swing’s A 21st Century Thing’ back where it all began on North Pier Blackpool

Taken under the wing of Greg Francis of the Tower’s Greg Francis Orchestra and Singers, Paul first ‘learnt the ropes’ with tutorship from the renowned big band master and was a regular performer at the North Pier.

He appeared in The Kings Of Swing and Viva Las Vegas productions.

Now having spent six years touring the world as VIP entertainer for Manchester United Football Club, singing alongside the likes of Will.i.am and Craig David he has embarked on his own show ‘Swing’s A 21st Century Thing’ and will open it for the first time at The Garden, Bloom this Saturday, July 31.

Paul Pashley

Paul, who hails from Sheffield, said: “It is full circle for me really and Blackpool is just so special as a place for performers.

“Think Royal Variety Show, Radio One have just been there - so many big names. It’s somewhere people can really enjoy themselves and that is what this show is all about, with the band - it really is perfect to share it at the North Pier.”

Contemporary crooner Paul, will pay his respects to all the great hits of the swing era. But he also brings to life tracks such as Harry Styles’ Watermelon, Sugar; and Giant by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man with his big band.

The trained actor adds: “The line up of musicians is so, so good and we’re just really excited to perform that first show at the North Pier, the best place in the north.

Paul Pashley who sang at Wayne and Coleen Rooney's wedding brings his show 'Swing is a 21st Century Thing' to Blackpool North Pier

“It’s been such a long time coming for performers after this past year.”