No 3 Blackpool say cheers to the Bank Holiday weekend as they shake things up with inaugural Gin and Food Festival

The No.3 Wine and Sports Bar is holding a gin festival over the bank holiday. Pictured are Atlanta Newbold and Reece Oliver.

Having totally transformed the venue in lockdown with no expense spared, the team have been looking forward to welcoming customers new and old to the new destination bar with ambitions to overhaul the events calendar.

Starting with the artisan Gin and Food Festival on Saturday August 28, with free entry to the festival gin garden.

The event has been sponsored by luxury brand Whitley Neill, Handcrafted Gin and live entertainment will be served up by resort entertainer Reece Oliver and The Showboat Showgirls and The Showboat Summer Spectacular.

Manager Joe Ducker said he was excited to show off the new chic and warm and inviting vibe they had created, he said: "We are all really excited to present our first ever Gin and Food Festival here at The No3.

"It’s a great opportunity to come along to the No 3 and experience our legendary friendly atmosphere and chilled party vibe in the festival gin garden outside.

"We are delighted to have partnered with the UK’s iconic gin producer Whitley Neill Gins and offer a superb, first class range of artisan gins and summer flavours to enjoy and a perfect way to celebrate and kickstart the bank holiday weekend.

"Together with a delicious range of Blackpool’s best food trucks and sizzling street food on offer, we hope to deliver a great day of fun, food and fabulous gin.

"So come along and enjoy the very best gin festival fun in town."

The event will kick off from 1pm in the Gin and Food Festival Garden with food trucks serving sizzling street food from a delicious fusion of styles and flavours from around the world, including Thai by Ploy, Golds Ice Cream, Wild Wings and The Five-0.

Attendees can celebrate with a special festival offer of three double measure Whitley Neills gins, with mixer for £15.

Alongside Reece and the Showgirls will also be guest DJ Ethan, live saxophonist Dan Connor and Ian Bongo Evans from 5pm.

