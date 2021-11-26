Mirror Mirror on the Wall can we have a sneak preview of all the magic, fairytale and fun to come with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Blackpool Grand Theatre? Oh yes we can.....

And this year's cast including former Coronation Street actress Vicky Entwistle and West End performer and Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle have given a sneak preview of the all the fairytale magic, fun and antics to come. Oh yes they did.

Vicky, who plays the wicked queen and last appeared in pantomime at the Grand Theatre a decade ago, said: "Pantomime is just such good fun and to watch audiences get so into these magical stories - the theatre really does come alive.

"The Grand is just such a splendid theatre so after performing here 10 years ago of course I wanted to come back and for pantomime too - it just ticks all the boxes."

Steve Royle as Muddles in Blackpool Grand Theatre pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Steve, who has been an annual fixture of the pantomime at the Grand Theatre for nearly 20 years said the production team had once again pulled off a wonderful feat, he added: "I can't tell you how special it is to be back - we haven't just missed the performing it's that camaraderie - everything and everyone that is wrapped up in a show like pantomime.

"Lets face no one wants any more Zoom time - we've been having a wonderful time being part of a fantastic company - a great group of people all having fun together and we can't wait to share it with the families."

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, at the Blackpool Grand Theatre opens on December 3 and now close to a sell out, such has been the demand for the traditional pantomime offering this year.

Ellie Green who plays Snow White in her debut professional performance said: "It's just everything to finally get on stage and what doesn't this show have, romance, fun, laughter the most amazing pop numbers.

Steve Royle and Vicky Entwistle as Muddles and the Wicked Queen in the Blackpool Grand Theatre pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

"It's a spectacle and the dance and choreography is just amazing."

Chris Warner Drake in the role of the Prince added: "It's just really special - it's my first theatre job since lockdown and it's such a fantastic cast. We stepped into the theatre for the first time and it was just 'wow'. Now we can't wait for people to come and watch and enjoy it with us."