Lytham Festival 2022 Simply Red and Elbow will join bill for 10 nights of live music on Lytham Green

Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor are now making final plans ahead of what will be the biggest ever event taking place over 10 nights - instead of the usual five- opening on Tuesday June 28 until Sunday July 10.

Tickets for the latest acts, who will join the likes of Motown legend Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi on the festival programme, will be on sale from 9am Friday December 3 from www.lythamfestival.com

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Lytham Festival 2022 is shaping up to be a year to remember. We now have nine first class headliners and we still have one huge announcement to make.

Simply Red will play at Lytham Festival

“Adding two British icons of music with Elbow and Simply Red just makes our headliner acts even stronger and for both artists to be North-West grown talent also makes this very strong for our bill.

“The reaction to every artist announced so far has been tremendous so we can’t wait to welcome 200,000 people to enjoy live music once again on our wonderful Lytham Green.”

Simply Red will play Lytham Green on Wednesday July 6. The following evening of Thursday July 7 will see Elbow headline the stage.

Mick Hucknall’s sleek multi-million selling groove machine Simply Red will take to the stage for what is set to be a truly memorable evening for the pop-soul legends.

Elbow join the Lytham Festival 2022 bill

The band's accolades and achievements include having had more than a billion hits on You Tube; they have sold more than 60 million albums worldwide – with no fewer than five going to number one in the UK.

Expect hit after hit from Hucknall and his bandmates rock Lytham Festival and also special guest Lisa Stansfield while Lytham Festival favourite and vocal powerhouse Marisha Wallace will open the show.

Elbow will be supported by singer-songwriter Richard Hawley and bosses have also confirmed a number of support acts across the festival dates.

Singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti will support Motown legend Diana Ross who kicks off the festival on Tuesday June 28, Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi will be joined by fellow Scottish singer Luke La Volpe on Wednesday 29 and indie rockers Snow Patrol will be supported by Irish rock band Kodaline with popular singer-songwriter and musician Jade Bird opening their show on Thursday 30.

Friday July 1 sees British music icons Duran Duran joined by electronic duo Goldfrapp and flamboyant rock band Walt Disco, while international superstar Lionel Richie headlines on Saturday July 2 with support from US girl group TLC while Craig Charles will kick off the party with his Funk & Soul DJ set.

It has already been announced that US rockers The Strokes will be supported by Irish post punk band Fontaines DC on Friday July 8, while timeless favourites Tears For Fears will be joined by special guest Alison Moyet on Saturday July 9 while Australian pop star Natalie Imbruglia will open the show.

For more information and to secure tickets go to www.lythamfestival.com Lytham Festival 2022

Tues June 28 – Diana Ross, with support from Jack Savoretti

Weds June 29 – Lewis Capaldi, with support from Luke La Volpe

Thurs June 30 – Snow Patrol, with support from Kodaline and Jade Bird

Fri July 1 – Duran Duran, with support from Goldfrapp and Walt Disco

Sat July 2 – Lionel Richie, with support from TLC and Craig Charles Funk & Soul DJ set

Weds July 6 – Simply Red, with special guest Lisa Stansfield and support from Marisha Wallace

Thurs July 7 – Elbow, with support Richard Hawley

Fri July 8 – The Strokes, with support from Fontaines DC

Sat July 9 – Tears For Fears, with special guest Alison Moyet and support from Natalie Imbruglia