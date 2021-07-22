KSI to stage Blackpool Tower Ballroom takeover for the Illuminations Switch On 2021 on September 3

YouTuber turned Rap artist KSI will perform at the Illuminations Switch On 2021

He first made his name in the gaming commentary sphere online, making gaming videos in his bedroom racking up millions of views on the video platform YouTube.

In 2015 he took his first steps into the music scene, soon attracting attention as a breakthrough artist. Now on the promotion trail of his latest album, KSI real name Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, has just dropped his latest track aptly titled 'Holiday.'

Once ranked second by The Sunday Times in its list of the top 100 UK influencers, KSI will make his debut performance at the opening of the world renowned Illuminations on September 3.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be able to reveal some of the talent that will light up this year’s Illuminations Switch-On concert. KSI and Wes Nelson are two of the hottest new stars in the music industry and bring with them a colossal fan-base.

“With more talent to be announced, along with the person who will switch on this year’s extended Illuminations, it all promises to be an unforgettable night for those watching in the ballroom or via the live stream.”

It will be a monumental year for the historic Lights event , for the first time ever taking place in the iconic Ballroom.

KSI released his first solo track, ‘Lamborghini’, back in 2015, four EPs and two solo albums later he has become a highly decorated star. He has 23 million subscribers on YouTube and 10million followers on Instagram.

Former Love Island star Wes Nelson will also perform at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

He will takeover the ballroom, which has just reopened after a £1m makeover, with his special guests Digital Farm Animals and Grammy-nominated music artist and producer S-X, who has worked with the likes of Lil Wayne, Childish Gambino and Chance The Rapper.

The show which will also feature a performance from reality star turned performer Wes Nelson will be live streamed across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels.

It will be hosted by TV and radio presenter Becca Dudley, and will be watched at the venue by a 1,500-strong live audience made up of winners of a free-to-enter ballot.

Last year, the free-to-access streamed event attracted more than 225,000 global views.

More acts to be announced soon.

Register to enter the ballot for free tickets (maximum of four per person) at this link. Applications will close on Monday 2 August.