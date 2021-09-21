It’s dark, it’s gripping and without doubt spine-chilling - the Woman in Black at Blackpool Grand Theatre until September 25

Antony Eden plays the lead character, ‘The actor’ and Robert Goodale stars as ‘Arthur Kipps’,

If there’s one thing this production proves it is just how powerful the medium of live theatre can be - especially in a setting like the historic Grand. No need for the sophistication of CGI, death defying stunts or greenscreen.

The spoken word, two actors and the subtle placement of some odd ends of furniture - a props basket can stretch the imagination and help produce visions far worse things than you can ever actually see.

It’s this weaving of the storylines which keeps you on tenterhooks throughout.

The audience are intrigued and engrossed from ‘Arthur Kipp’s’ opening lines, played by Robert Goodale. It is very much built into the fabric of the performance - it’s funny and purposeful to lure you into the story and then left unable to escape as the tortured and soul-stirring tale takes its grip.

There are a few moments where viewers are genuinely sat uneasy - half wondering if they really do want to know what happens next.

And it’s from this position you understand why this play has enjoyed such longevity in the West End - no performance will ever quite be exactly the same.

There were a few stumbles in the dialogue, perhaps expected for opening night - it didn’t do much to spoil the momentum as we delved deeper into the story and life of the late Mrs Drablow - a recluse trapped by her demons in her gothic mansion.

It’s dark, it’s gripping and without doubt spine-chilling. It leaves the heart pumping and there are certainly some gasp and screams as playgoers react to the animated moments.

This traditional ghost story very cleverly plays on our own very interpretations of fear, our insecurities and emotions when we are most vulnerable and it leaves you shocked to the core to the very end.