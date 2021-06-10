Blackpool nightclub Trilogy gets set to launch grand opener on June 21

Trilogy Nightclub in Talbot Square

The luxury club in Talbot Square, which was initially set to open last Easter, will open all three of its new rooms and is set to invite a host of guest DJs through the season.

Revellers have been enjoying the sights and sounds of the new hotspot, which opened the doors to its first leve, an RnB dedicated suite, on May 17 but with table service only.

The main dance arena will see resident DJs Fubar and Jester, (Jason Fubar and Lee Watson) man the decks whilst the Disco Disco room will be DJ Pep and Andy Gay.