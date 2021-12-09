Lancashire pace ace Richard Gleeson to stage fast bowling masterclass at Rossall School

The Red Rose seamer will give a ‘Fast Bowling Masterclass’ at Rossall School in Fleetwood on Thursday, December 30.

Two 90-minute sessions are available: the morning class for Under-10s to U13s from 10.30am until noon and the afternoon session for those aged 14 and over from 12.30-2pm.

Richard Gleeson will teach the tricks of the fast bowling trade in Fleetwood

Gleeson is an ECB level three coach with a BA honours degree in coaching and sports performance.

The former Blackpool CC player worked in coaching full-time before his county career took off at the age of 27 with Northamptonshire.

A Lancashire player since 2018, Gleeson’s form put him in the frame for full England honours before the pandemic.