Lancashire pace ace Richard Gleeson to stage fast bowling masterclass at Rossall School
Blackpool’s Lancashire CC paceman Richard Gleeson will be passing on his expertise to the next generation of Fylde coast cricket talent this Christmas.
The Red Rose seamer will give a ‘Fast Bowling Masterclass’ at Rossall School in Fleetwood on Thursday, December 30.
Two 90-minute sessions are available: the morning class for Under-10s to U13s from 10.30am until noon and the afternoon session for those aged 14 and over from 12.30-2pm.
Gleeson is an ECB level three coach with a BA honours degree in coaching and sports performance.
The former Blackpool CC player worked in coaching full-time before his county career took off at the age of 27 with Northamptonshire.
A Lancashire player since 2018, Gleeson’s form put him in the frame for full England honours before the pandemic.
For more details and masterclass bookings, email [email protected] or message him via Twitter @RicGleeson.