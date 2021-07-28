Fylde coast golf round-up: Wyre Festival and ladies' presentations at Fairhaven

The 36-hole competition saw Fleetwood Golf Club host the first 18 and then Knott End GC the second 18 the following day.

Some 43 teams of four took part (same sex or mixed) and the winners were Ian Swaine (3.1), Daryl Prance (7.9), Rob Higgins (14.5) and Matthew Prance (15.9) with a total of 89 +88 =177.

Fairhaven Lady Captain Pat Francis presents the Hilda Haynes Trophy to Vanessa Barrow

Runners-up were Anthony Robert Green (6.9), Chris Berry (7.4), Iain David Waite (13.6) and Michael Stuart (21.8) on 87+88=175, while third place went to Mark Diamond (1.6), Stephen Mitchell (8.4), Andrew Mitchel (9.1) and Alex Bayliss (14.4) with 86+87 =173.

The ladies’ section at Fairhaven GC staged a ladies’ presentation evening, when a meal was followed by prizes.

Lady Captain Pat Francis presented the Hilda Haynes Trophy (36-hole) to Vanessa Barrow (89-6 +85-6 = 162), the Thornber Cup to Paula Leah, the Freda Fletcher Trophy to Sue Prater (107-30=77) and the Gentlemen’s Prize to the Ladies to Jackie Malin (77-10=67).

The Lady Captain also presented a bouquet to Ruth Cooper, who has the great honour of being Captain of the Fylde Society of Lady Captains next year.

The Centenary Vase was won by Angela Bradshaw and the runner-up was Carole Waddington.

Round one winners were: Sue Crowther (division one, nett 75), Linda Smith (div 2, 73) and Cecelia Massey (div 3, 77).

Round two winners were: Jackie Malin (division one, nett 73), Ruth Cooper (div 2, 70) and Cecelia Massey (div 3, 66).

Divisional results in the Freda Fletcher competition were as follows.

Division One: 1. Julia Dixon (nett 75), 2. Mary Hudson (76).

Division Two: 1. Jill Jakeman (75), 2. Anne Wormleighton (75).

Division Three: 1. Sue Prater (77), 2. Sunny Wany (80).

The nine-hole Stableford was won by Alison Smith with 19 points and runner-up was Jane Welding with 18.

The men’s Riley Cup was won by Keith Baron with a 65 and divisional winners were as follows.

Division One: 1. David Hannis 70, 2. Andrew Wood 70

Division Two: 1. Anthony Wilson 69, 2. Steve Barrow 69

Division Three: 1. George Newburn 70, 2. Carl Kennedy 73

This week Alistair Taylor, teaching professional at Herons’ Reach GC, reveals the secret to hitting longer and straighter drives.

Most golfers are aware that if they want to hit the ball further, they need to hit up on the ball.

Some golfers struggle to do this and many of those who manage it do so at a huge price.

Even if they hit the ball further they also start to lose accuracy, hitting some pulls and big slices.

Both of these poor shots are caused in part by having a swing path from out to in.

This happens because the more the driver head is travelling up, the more from out to in it moves.

So the key is to try to swing much more from the inside on our downswing.

This may feel very exaggerated, but as long as the low point of your swing is behind the ball and the club is travelling up at impact, you will hit the ball straighter to go with your new- found distance.

For more free tips and help with your golf, watch Ali’s YouTube channel AliTaylorGolf or contact him on [email protected]

Finally, our thanks and best wishes to Jane Donohoe, who is retiring this week from her role as secretary at St Annes Old Links after 27 years.

Allan Knott is interim managing secretary until Neil Coulson-Bence takes up the post in September.