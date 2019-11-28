Fylde coast golf round-up: Jack Senior flies flag for Fleetwood on European Tour

Golfer Jack Senior is flying the flag for Fleetwood in the new European Tour season, which got under way in South Africa today

The 31-year-old is now an honorary member of Fleetwood Golf Club as he embarks on his Tour campaign at the Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malalane.

Now based locally and a longtime friend of the club, Senior has formalised his partnership with Fleetwood as he looks forward to an exciting season after winning his European Tour card via the Challenge Tour.

A successful Q&A evening with Senior at Fleetwood raised funds for the junior section, Jack himself making a donation for each of the 368 birdies he scored last season.

Jack said: “Really looking forward to building on my existing relationship with Fleetwood Golf Club and working on my game at such a testing links course. The members have always given me such a warm welcome, so I hope I can meet many more of you soon.”

A Lytham Trophy and Walker Cup winner as an amateur, Senior turned pro in 2012.

Jack didn’t have the best of starts in the Alfred Dunhill, though, shooting an eight-over 80 in the opening round.

Knott End Ladies’ nine-hole singles stableford was won by Felicity Lawson with 17 points. Runner-up was Pauline Fawcett with 16 points.

There was murder afoot at Knott End on Saturday, when the Windmill Players performed a murder mystery in aid of Lady Captain’s charity Brian House Children’s Hospice.

After an excellent dinner, guests watched the play and tried their hands at being detectives.

Lady captain Elaine Blackburn was delighted to announce that more than £800 was raised on the night.

The final Lancashire Junior Tour event of the year was staged at Ashton-in-Makerfield, where the best gross score was an excellent six-under par from one-handicapper Tom Ratcliffe.

The nett winner was M Melvin with a 66, followed by C Hayton (68) and A Mohun (70).

The tour now takes a break until February 20, when Fleetwood Golf Club will stage the next event.

This week, Lytham Golf Academy professional Alastair Taylor asks: does practice make perfect?

Many of you will be spending more time practising rather than playing this winter, trying to improve your golf.

We’ve all heard the phrase ‘practice makes perfect’ but what if you were working on the wrong thing?

That would simply move your game in the wrong direction and potentially make you a worse player.

The problem for many golfers is that they start changing what they think they are doing wrong, while the best players in the world only ever work on what they need to work on because they know what is wrong.

Video cannot show the swing path during impact, so the best players take launch monitors and coaches to help them improve.

I’m not saying every players needs a lot of lessons, but a session to establish what you do and how to change it will make a huge difference to your game. Learn what you do, why you do it and start working on what you need to be a better golfer.

To contact Alastair at Lytham Golf Academy call 01772 631520 or watch his YouTube channel AliTaylorGolf for more free hints and tips.