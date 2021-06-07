Fylde coast cricket review: Blackpool close in on league leaders as Lytham's new boy shines on debut

Paul Danson’s side claimed maximum points in seeing off Chorley, while Longridge and Netherfield – who were the top two going into the weekend – both lost.

Only seven points separate the top four teams after eight games with Blackpool winning after bowlers dominated proceedings at Windsor Park.

Having opted to field first, Blackpool restricted their hosts to 106-9 at the end of their 50 overs.

Lytham fell short against Highfield at the weekend

It was Matt Grindley who did most of the early damage, claiming four wickets as Chorley fell to 27-5.

That they made it into three figures was down to wicketkeeper Harry Barclay, who contributed 53 not out from 142 balls, as well as 30 extras.

Grindley eventually finished with excellent figures of 4-6, while Matthew Siddall (2-28), Jamie Thomson (1-10), Shivam Chauhan (1-14) and Josh Boyne (1-26) also had success with the ball.

In reply, Blackpool looked well set when they made it to 77-3 before losing three wickets for as many runs.

Louis Johnson took 4-24 but Tomas King made 33 before Sam Dutton (21 not out) saw Blackpool home.

St Annes made it back-to-back victories as they saw off Kendal in a low-scoring encounter at Vernon Road.

Having defeated Garstang the week before, it was a closer affair on Saturday as they edged home by one wicket.

Kendal had opted to bat first, only to be dismissed for 105 as St Annes’ bowlers tasted early success.

They reduced their visitors to 8-3 and then 54-7 before Kendal rallied and made it into three figures.

Skipper Chris Miller was the man largely responsible, making 50 before he was eighth man out with the score on 98.

He was the second wicket for Harry Birkman, who cleaned up the tail to finish with 4-13.

Curtis Fletcher (2-19), Thomas Bradley (2-26) and Mitch Bolus (2-35) claimed the other wickets for St Annes, who got over the line despite a late collapse in reply.

After slipping to 13-2 and then 30-4, they had reached 81 without further loss when Nathan Bolus (18) fell.

That heralded a spell which saw them lose five wickets for 24 runs, the last of those coming with the scores tied.

However, Fletcher hit the winning run for a St Annes side who had earlier seen Nathan Armstrong top score with 28.

Garstang recovered from that loss to St Annes with a six-wicket success against Fleetwood, who are now bottom.

Having travelled to the Riverside, Fleetwood chose to bat first and were all out for 198 with 11 balls remaining of their innings.

Their scorecard was a mixed one as cheap dismissals at the start and the end were accompanied by solid knocks elsewhere.

Dyllan Matthews top-scored with 48, while Declan Clerkin (40), Tom Wilson (40) and Adam Sharrocks (37) also contributed.

All four fell to Michael Walling, who also had success with the Fleetwood lower order in taking 7-49.

Garstang’s reply saw them reach 204-4 with seven overs left, overseas professional Punit Bisht hitting 95 not out.

In the Liverpool Competition, Lytham were finally able to field new pro Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar in their game against division one leaders Highfield.

The 23-year-old Afghan leg-spinner impressed on his debut but was unable to prevent Lytham from losing by 38 runs.

He took 4-54 and Peter Burn 4-63 as Highfield were all out for 156, only for Lytham to be dismissed for 118.

Skipper Matt Taaffe top-scored with 56 but Madduma Lakmal (5-30) and Christoper Liptrot (4-26) bowled Highfield to victory.