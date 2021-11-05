Tom Clarke wants Fleetwood to make most of cups to get back on track

That’s the view of stalwart defender Tom Clarke, who has been back in Town’s starting line-up for last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Wycombe Wanderers and the 3-2 home defeat by Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

Those results kept Town stuck in the bottom three and anxious for points, meaning the break from League One action to play two cup-ties in the next four days is probably not what Fleetwood need.

Tom Clarke has started Fleetwood's last two games after injury

But Clarke argues the FA Cup and Papa John’s Trophy present further opportunities to return to winning ways.

First up it’s Burton Albion in the FA Cup first round tomorrow and the centre-back said: “You don’t want to be down there in the league and hopefully we can turn the corner. We have a talented group and we feel very confident.

“When you have a result like Tuesday’s you want to play again the next day but we have to look forward to Saturday.

“The cup is the next game and it’s an opportunity to get that win at home again.”

It’s only 17 days since Burton last visited Highbury and left with a 1-0 league win, playing a style of football Town know all about.

Clarke added: “The way Burton played was similar to Wycombe last weekend.

“There are times they throw things at you, so we know it will be a battle.

“We need to keep calm. We have the players to play football and hurt them, and we’re looking to do that.”

Fleetwood Town’s Under-18s won through to the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a dramatic victory over Tranmere Rovers on penalties at Highbury.

The shoot-out was necessary as the match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes and 3-3 after extra-time, with Donte Thompson-Prempeh, Kyle King and Harry Clarke on target for Town.

Fleetwood came from behind three times, King forcing extra-time with a late free-kick.

It was from another King set-piece that Clarke scored the third equaliser and he went close to winning it for Town before penalties.

Clarke completed his memorable night by scoring the winning spot-kick as Town edged the shoot-out 4-3.