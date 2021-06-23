Tom Clarke aims to bring top-of-table mentality to Fleetwood Town

The experienced defender is used to competing at the top end of league tables and is expecting that to continue at Highbury.

The summer signing, 33, is looking to instil a winning mentality among his new teammates and said: “I’ve been lucky enough to be in teams that are always fighting for something and that will be no different here.

“I want to always be fighting for promotion and create a winning mentality here. Hopefully we can do that.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, it’s definitely not been the same without the fans.

“The fans make the game what it is.

“I’m just looking forward to finally being able to play here, playing in front of the fans and hopefully giving them something to smile about.”