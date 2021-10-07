Simon Grayson welcomes chance to press reset button at Fleetwood Town

International call-ups have seen Saturday's scheduled League One clash with Accrington Stanley postponed, giving Town a 10-day break between games.

It grants Grayson plenty of time to prepare for Crewe Alexandra's visit to Highbury a week on Saturday and the head coach is grateful for the interlude.

Jay Matete celebrates his stunning opening goal for Fleetwood at Barrow

He said: “It’s a good weekend to have a rest because we need a break. Hopefully, we will get some players closer to being back for the Crewe game.

“But it is too long a season to run the risk of losing them for longer than they need to be out.

“We have lads who have been playing with a few niggles, so it (the break) will give everybody chance to press the reset button physically and mentally.”

One player who probably wishes he could play on this weekend is Jay Matete, who scored his first Fleetwood goal in the 3-1 Papa John's Trophy win at Barrow on Tuesday.

Grayson said of the 20-year-old: “He is a good footballer and can play in midfield or more advanced.

“He had the wind behind the shot but it was great to see it hit the back of the net. It’s just what we needed in that second half.”

Fleetwood’s latest win was worth another £10,000 from the Trophy prize pot as it guarantees Town a place in the knockout stages .

“You want to win matches to gain confidence, momentum and belief,” agreed Grayson. “But any money you can get into the coffers is a bonus.

“The fans who travelled again were fantastic. They might have thought, ‘Barrow away on a cold, wet Tuesday night isn’t the best place to be'.

“But full credit to them. Hopefully they have got their reward and the club has too financially.”