Simon Grayson says Fleetwood Town will go to in-form Ipswich with confidence

Grayson’s players lost 1-0 at home to Burton Albion on Tuesday night, when Ipswich ran out 4-0 winners away to Portsmouth.

Town will travel south today, with recovery work planned for when they reach their base.

Simon Grayson watched his Fleetwood Town side endure a difficult night against Burton Albion on Tuesday

Grayson said: “We are confident in our ability to play well against anyone. It’s a different type of game.

“Ipswich have some very talented players and had a good win at Portsmouth but we’ll prepare right.

“We trained Thursday morning and travel on Friday. Sometimes, when it’s three games in a week, you don’t need to train on the Friday, so we’ll do a recovery session in the pool and gym when we get down there.”

Defeat on Tuesday left Town 20th in League One, two points above the bottom four, but there are reasons to be positive with players on the way back from injury.

Grayson said: “Jordan Rossiter and Tom Clarke are moving closer (to fitness), especially Tom.

“Shayden Morris is getting closer too and Harrison Holgate.

“It was nice to see Pilks (Anthony Pilkington) on the bench on Tuesday.

“Looking at the bench, you had a bit more experience on there with Joe Garner and Conor McLaughlin as well.”

Grayson is yet to have a full complement of players available to him this season.

Brad Halliday and Darnell Johnson are both out for the rest of the campaign with injury.

Others, including Garner and Pilkington, joined the club later in the summer transfer window and so needed time to get up to speed, having missed out on pre-season work.

But the Highbury boss isn’t using injuries as an excuse for their difficult start to the season.

Grayson said: “It’s been tough with players unavailable but that’s part of football, you accept it and move on. Other people have had chances and have done well recently.

“The day will come soon when you’ve got Tom Clarke, Harrison Holgate and Shayden Morris, if not one or two others as well.

“We’ve picked up a couple of knocks from the other night, which is part and parcel of playing Saturday-Tuesday.

“But whoever we have available, we’ll pick a team that can go to Ipswich, put in a good performance and get a win.”