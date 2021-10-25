Simon Grayson says big crowds like Ipswich Town's don't frighten Fleetwood

Over 20,000 cheered Bersant Celina's stoppage-time winner at Portman Road, where Fleetwood had looked set for a 1-1 draw after Callum Morton' s late equaliser.

But after back-to-back League One defeats had left Fleetwood in the bottom four, head coach Grayson maintained his side had handled the pressure well.

Callum Morton's equaliser did not lead to the point Fleetwood deserved at Ipswich, according to boss Simon Grayson

The Town boss said: “Organisation was really good, the players carried out the instructions we asked them to do against a strong Ipswich team

“They’ve got some fantastic players and they’re one of the favourites for the division.

“I think if anyone has watched us play, then they’ve seen how competitive we’ve been in this division in every game.

“The games that we’ve lost this season have been by one goal, so nobody’s giving us a drubbing or anything like that, even today.

"Twenty-odd thousand there, we stood up and answered a lot of questions, played some good stuff.”

“We certainly didn’t buckle under the pressure of a big crowd and obviously moved the ball well.

"When Paddy (Lane) cut in there, great ball in, he saw Callum Morton pull on the shoulder and he finished it really well.

"And it’s probably what we deserved out of the game, that draw. "