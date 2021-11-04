Simon Grayson: Fleetwood must learn to snuff out danger

Town led 2-0 at Highbury only for three Wigan goals in 10 minutes to lift them to the top of League One and keep Fleetwood stuck in the bottom three.

It was the second time in four days that Grayson’s side had conceded three at home and only three clubs in the division have leaked more than Fleetwood’s 27 (and they have all played a game more).

Simon Grayson has seen his Fleetwood Town side concede six goals in their last two home games

The head coach said: “I’m really frustrated and disappointed because we’ve given ourselves a great opportunity to win a game.

“We were 2-0 up and played really well up until that point, passed the ball well and did all the jobs we wanted the players to do.

“The goals are disappointing – two headers into the box and a little bit of indecision for the first one gives them momentum.

“We certainly didn’t ask the players to sit back and protect the lead. We wanted them to keep passing the ball with a purpose.

“It was three real bad goals because it wasn’t as if they played through us with slick play. In the last two games we’ve conceded six goals and some of those were avoidable.

“It’s a big thing we’ve spoken about – we have to smell danger and snuff it out because if you do that you have a better chance of winning matches.

“We’ve matched top teams this season but it’s about momentum and they had that kicking towards their own fans.

“We know we have to improve. We work really hard on the training pitch but we have to put it into practise.”